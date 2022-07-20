Ohio Democratic Party Calling On Ohio AG To Resign

(ONN) – The Ohio Democratic Party is calling on Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to resign.

The call for resignation stems from Yost going to court and successfully lifting the stay placed on Ohio’s Heartbeat Law – resulting in abortions beyond six weeks being illegal in Ohio.

“Dave Yost is not fit for office,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman Liz Walters.

“He is only punishing women and trampling on their freedoms, and he is directly attacking the victims he’s charged with protecting.”

Walters also cited Yost’s doubting of the story of the rape of a ten-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant and had to go to Indiana for an abortion.