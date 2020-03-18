Ohio Democratic Party Sues Over Postponed Primary

The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit to stop Secretary of State Frank LaRose from moving the primary to June 2nd following Tuesday’s election postponement.

In the filing, the party said such power rests only with the state legislature.

The lawsuit calls for the Supreme Court of Ohio to order “adequate” opportunities for Ohioans to vote via absentee ballot until April 28th.

Two separate suits were filed on Tuesday, which was the day Ohio had been scheduled to hold its primary election.

One lawsuit from the Democrats wants to hold the absentee-ballot election while a second suit filed by Republicans says the primary came and went and should be tallied only with early voting ballots already cast.

State health officials postponed the primary over concerns of the spread of the coronavirus with Secretary of State Frank LaRose working to reschedule the vote for June 2nd.