Ohio Department Of Health Gives Update On Flu Activity

The Ohio Department of Health says flu activity is very high in the Buckeye State.

The Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, offers advice to Ohioans to avoid contracting or spreading the flu.

“Use common sense precautions. If you’re feeling sick, stay home from work or school.”

The CDC reports Ohio is in the dark red when it comes to flu cases.

That means infections are very high on the CDC’s influenza map.

Medical experts say the biggest symptom to watch out for is fever.