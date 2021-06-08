Local News WFIN Top Story 

Ohio Department Of Health Separating Vaccine Fact From Fiction

WFIN

In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Ohio, the state’s Department of Health is debunking vaccine myths.

First of all, health officials say the COVID shot does not contain a microchip.

They also say the vaccine will not give you the virus.

Ohio health officials also told the public that the vaccine won’t change people’s DNA, nor will it harm a pregnancy.

Currently, more than half of Ohioans remain unvaccinated.

 