Ohio Department Of Health Separating Vaccine Fact From Fiction
In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Ohio, the state’s Department of Health is debunking vaccine myths.
First of all, health officials say the COVID shot does not contain a microchip.
They also say the vaccine will not give you the virus.
Ohio health officials also told the public that the vaccine won’t change people’s DNA, nor will it harm a pregnancy.
Currently, more than half of Ohioans remain unvaccinated.
Myth: COVID-19 vaccines can harm pregnancy or impact future fertility.
Fact: During trials, many women were pregnant with no serious side effects observed. Over 120,000 pregnant women have since been vaccinated. CDC hasn't reported any serious side effects on reproductive health. pic.twitter.com/Ltw4ZOYZup
