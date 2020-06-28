Ohio Drive-In Doing Brisk Business During Pandemic

(ONN) – With many movie theaters still closed the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater in North Ridgeville, in northeast Ohio, was the fifth-highest-grossing movie theater in the country.

Owner Tim Sherman says people still love going to drive-ins, which are a slice of Americana, especially in Ohio which has about two dozen left.

“It’s just something they’ve done in the past, they know what it is and they’re reaching out to something they’re familiar with.”

He says the Aut-O-Rama sold $60,000 worth of tickets during a recent weekend in which Jaws and Jurassic Park were among the films being shown.