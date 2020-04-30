Ohio Drive-In Theaters Pressing Governor To Let Them Reopen

(WTOL) – Drive-in theaters in Ohio want the green light to reopen, saying they’re the perfect social distancing type of business.

Drive-in theater owners like Jim Walter, was shocked that they weren’t included in Governor DeWine’s first wave of businesses allowed to re-open.

“Frankly we’re a business that was made for social distancing,” said Walter, the owner of Sundance Kid drive-in in Oregon, near Toledo.

“We just have one car in between each one of our speaker posts that are 20 feet apart.”

There are 24 drive-in theaters in Ohio and all of them came together and wrote letters to the governor and to their local representatives.

They say they can keep people safe while allowing people to be together again in this new normal.