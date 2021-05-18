Ohio Employers Encouraged To Report Work Refusals

Ohio is keeping track of workers who refuse to return to their jobs after pandemic layoffs.

Governor DeWine says a new reporting tool has been added to the OhioMeansJobs website to be used for people who refuse to return to work.

Employers can use the mechanism and report work refusals back to the state.

Ohio will take away the extra $300 per week in federal pandemic unemployment benefits on June 26th.

DeWine says he hopes this will expedite the state’s pandemic recovery.