Ohio Experiencing Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Ohio is seeing its fourth-largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Governor Mike DeWine gave the latest figures on Thursday afternoon, which include a spike of 892 cases in the last 24-hours, bringing the statewide total to 47,651.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are just over 7,500 people hospitalized with the virus in Ohio.

The death toll in Ohio stands at 2,772.

While the state has recently ramped up testing efforts, DeWine says that’s not the reason for the spike in coronavirus cases.

The governor said it’s still very important that Ohioans continue social distancing and wearing masks when in public.

“Younger people are driving the increase in the number of cases, indicating the disease is spreading in the community”, said Dr. Richard Lofgren, president of the University of Cincinnati Health.

Nearly 60 percent of the new cases involve patients ages 20 to 49.

Hancock Public Health says there have been 65 cases of coronavirus in the county and one death.

Six of the cases are active.