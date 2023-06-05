Ohio Fifth In Country For Postal Worker Dog Bites

The U.S. Postal Service is asking dog owners to keep letter carriers safe from being bitten.

Ohio ranks number five in the country for postal workers getting bitten by dogs.

In 2022, 311 postal workers in Ohio were bitten by a dog.

The postal service is joining National Dog Bite Awareness Week.

They ask people to keep their dogs inside behind a fence or on a leash when mail is being dropped off.

The postal service says they do train employees on trying not to scare dogs during deliveries.