Ohio First Lady Reads Imagination Library Book To Kids In Findlay

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine stopped by the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library to read to kids and promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The First Lady read The Very Hungry Caterpillar to youngsters during her visit and encouraged people to sign up their kids in the program.

Children enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library receive a monthly book delivery until their 5th birthday.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library says 52 percent of the eligible kids in Hancock County are enrolled in the program.

See video of the First Lady’s visit below and learn more about the Imagination Library by clicking here.