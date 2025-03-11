Ohio GOP Creates A DOGE Caucus

(ONN) – Some Ohio lawmakers are taking a page out of the Trump administration’s playbook.

Shrinking the bureaucracy and saving taxpayers money – that’s the goal of the new DOGE caucus at the Ohio Statehouse.

Named after the national Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk, Ohio-DOGE is led by Youngstown area State Representative Tex Fischer.

Central Ohio State Representative Brian Lorenz showed his support for Ohio-Doge on Twitter saying he’s looking forward to working on important issues and reining in the bureaucratic overreach.