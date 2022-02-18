Ohio GOP Endorses Governor DeWine For Reelection

The Ohio Republican Party is endorsing Governor Mike DeWine in his reelection campaign to remain Ohio’s chief executive.

The state GOP’s central committee voted to endorse DeWine over three primary challengers.

The endorsement came in a 36-26 vote after a heated debate by party members still upset by DeWine’s policies during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party also endorsed the reelection campaigns of Attorney General Dave Yost, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, and Auditor Keith Faber.