Ohio Governor Activates National Guard

Governor DeWine says he has signed an order authorizing 580 Ohio National Guard members into active duty.

He says their activation allows them to begin training in preparation to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.

The governor says the group will also assist in Ohio.

DeWine says he has met with the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio State Highway Patrol about threats to the statehouse.

The Governor spoke following the release of a bulletin from the FBI saying right-wing extremist groups are planning violence as the president prepares to leave office.

DeWine said he could not discuss specifics regarding security policies, but he was very concerned about the reports.

He says state authorities will do everything in their power to protect the Ohio Statehouse.