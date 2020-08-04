Ohio Governor Calls For Action On Gun Legislation

(ONN) – It has been one year since nine people were gunned down in Dayton’s entertainment district and on Tuesday the governor joined a chorus of Ohioans frustrated by a lack of action to curb gun violence.

Less than one month after the shooting in Dayton, Governor DeWine introduced a series of gun safety measures that were less stringent than those he had called for in the days following the shooting, but more comprehensive than those already in place.

DeWine expressed his frustration on the one year memorial of the shooting that the Ohio Legislature has yet to act on his “Strong Ohio” plan and insisted that lawmakers no longer let the common-sense measures languish at the statehouse.