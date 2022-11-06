Ohio Governor Candidate Nan Whaley In Findlay

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley brought her campaign for Ohio Governor to Findlay over the weekend.

The Democrat spoke to a crowd of supporters at the Black History Library and Multicultural Center.

She says Ohioans are frustrated about continually being ignored by the Governor’s office and by the statehouse.

In the video below she talks about how Governor DeWine came to Dayton for a vigil after a deadly shooting there.

