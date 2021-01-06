Ohio Governor Condemns “Lawlessness” At U.S. Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump who rallied outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday clashed with police officers and breached the building, forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside.

The clashes began as Trump and his allies held a rally pushing the Senate to not certify the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

The protesters pushed ahead of barricades and a wall of police officers in riot gear to get into the building.

Inside, the Trump supporters, many of whom were not seen wearing face coverings, waved “Trump 2020” flags, shouted chants and moved freely.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement calling the situation an embarrassment to our country.

DeWine’s full statement is below.

President Trump is calling on protesters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home.

In a video posted online, Trump said there has to be peace.

He continued to call the election fraudulent and stolen.