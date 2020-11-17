Ohio Governor Issues COVID-19 Curfew

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a statewide curfew to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days beginning Thursday night at 10.

The curfew does not apply to people who need to be at work, those who have an emergency or who need medical care.

The governor says the curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, a carry-out/drive-thru meal, or delivery.

In addition to the curfew, the governor is asking each Ohioan to do at least one thing daily to reduce their contact with others.

The governor says cutting down our contacts by 20 to 25 percent, paired with mask-wearing, will go a long way in preventing our hospitals from being overrun with COVID cases.

As of Tuesday, there had been 312,443 cases of COVID in Ohio since the pandemic began and 5,772 deaths.