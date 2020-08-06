Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office says DeWine took a coronavirus test as part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump at an airport in Cleveland as the president was heading to Clyde to tour the Whirlpool plant.

DeWine’s test came back positive. He had no symptoms at the time of the test.

The governor will return to Columbus where both he and First Lady Fran DeWine will be tested.

DeWine plans to follow the protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took a test as part of the protocol to greet the president and tested negative.