Ohio Governor Orders Increased Security For State Lawmakers

(ONN) – Ohio is taking recent events very seriously and increasing security for its lawmakers.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is increasing security for state lawmakers ordering the Ohio State Highway Patrol to increase its presence indefinitely.

This is in direct response to the Minnesota shootings.

State Senator Casey Weinstein says the attack is chilling.

Authorities say all of the suspect’s targets were Democratic politicians from 45 states including Representatives Joyce Beatty, Marcy Kaptur and Greg Landsman from Ohio.