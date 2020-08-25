Ohio Governor Responds To Calls For His Impeachment

Governor Mike DeWine is responding to a GOP effort to impeach him over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

During his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing, DeWine, a Republican, said if some Republican lawmakers want to spend their time drafting resolutions to remove him from office, they should “have at it.”

The governor said his focus remains on growing the economy and saving lives during the pandemic.

State Representative John Becker says DeWine has violated the Ohio and U.S. constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio revised code.