Ohio Governor Signs COVID-19 Legal Immunity Bill

Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill giving people, businesses, schools and other entities legal immunity from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

Supporters of the bill say it should alleviate the fear that some schools and businesses might have about reopening and unintentionally spreading the virus.

The governor says the bill will help protect Ohioans from the virus while at the same time ensure that the economy doesn’t suffer further harm.

Lawsuits will be allowed to continue if the virus is transmitted by “reckless or intentional misconduct.”

The measure will retroactively apply back to March 9th, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and until September 30th, 2021.