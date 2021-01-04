Ohio Governor Signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill Into Law

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that eliminates a person’s “duty to retreat” before using force in self-defense.

Cleveland.com reports that Senate Bill 175 was fast-tracked through the Ohio General Assembly last month by the governor’s fellow Republicans.

The “stand your ground” legislation makes Ohio the 36th state that doesn’t require people to retreat before they can justifiably hurt or kill someone in self-defense.

Lawmakers previously removed the duty to retreat in a confrontation in one’s home or vehicle, known as “castle doctrine.”

Senate Bill 175 expands the castle doctrine concept to almost any place where a person is lawfully allowed to be.

“I have always believed that it is vital that law-abiding citizens have the right to legally protect themselves when confronted with a life-threatening situation,” DeWine said in a statement that you can read below.

DeWine also said that he was very disappointed that the legislature didn’t include in the bill the provisions he proposed to make it harder for dangerous criminals to illegally possess and use guns.

The governor added that he signed the bill in the “spirit of cooperation” with the newly seated 134th Ohio General Assembly.

Opponents of “stand your ground” laws say they allow people to shoot first and ask questions later.