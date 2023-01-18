Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Ohio Has Largest ‘Rainy Day’ Fund In State History

Ohio now has its largest “rainy day” fund ever.

The Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion.

This funding reserve represents the largest balance for the fund in state history.

The Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund is a reserve balance that is set aside during good economic times to protect the state budget from cyclical changes in revenues and expenses that may occur during poor economic times.

 