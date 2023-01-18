Ohio Has Largest ‘Rainy Day’ Fund In State History
Ohio now has its largest “rainy day” fund ever.
The Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion.
This funding reserve represents the largest balance for the fund in state history.
The Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund is a reserve balance that is set aside during good economic times to protect the state budget from cyclical changes in revenues and expenses that may occur during poor economic times.
