Ohio Health Director Unveils Plan For Next 18 Months

Dr. Amy Acton, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, unveiled a five part plan to get Ohio through the next 18 months.

Acton on Tuesday said her goal is to not just flatten the curve, but to stay ahead of it.

She says the state can make that happen by continued social distancing, upping the number of people tested, contact tracing and excellent medical treatment.

Acton reminded everyone to continue to wear masks in public, and try to limit trips to the grocery store or pharmacy to once a week.

Meantime, Governor DeWine is tapping two of his predecessors to increase the number of COVID-19 tests given in the state.

He says former Ohio governors Dick Celeste and Bob Taft will lead a new Testing Strike Team.

They will work with leaders from the business, academic and public sectors to source testing items and expand testing capabilities in the Buckeye State.