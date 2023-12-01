Ohio Health Officials Report Outbreak Of Pediatric Pneumonia

(ONN) – Ohio is the first state in the nation to report an outbreak of pediatric pneumonia cases, similar to what’s already sweeping China and parts of Europe.

In Warren County, north of Cincinnati, health officials have declared an outbreak of pneumonia in children.

They say 145 kids have been diagnosed with the respiratory infection since August.

The average age of these patients is 8 years old.

The declaration comes as China is in the midst of its own outbreak, hospital wards filled to capacity with doctors seeing a rise in several known respiratory illnesses.

The director of the CDC tried to ease fears saying China is not dealing with a new virus like COVID.