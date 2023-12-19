Ohio Health Officials Seeing Rise In Respiratory Illnesses

The Ohio Department of Health is sending out a warning to families about staying healthy before family gatherings.

Health experts say they are seeing a rise in COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases, but it’s not filling beds in the hospitals yet.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says that there’s still a possibility for that to happen if people don’t take steps to limit exposure and protect themselves.

“The good news is, that while cases are on the rise, there is still time to get vaccinated.”

The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging everyone to talk to their doctor about vaccines for all three respiratory illnesses.