Ohio Holding Annual Sales Tax Holiday

Ohio will hold its annual sales tax holiday Friday through Sunday.

Ohio Tax-Free Weekend runs from Friday, August 5th through Sunday August 7th.

It’s meant to help parents and teachers get the most for their money while preparing for students to return to school.

Shoppers will save some money when buying back-to-school supplies and clothing.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

– Items of clothing priced at $75 or less.

– Items of school supplies priced at $20 or less.

– Items of school instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

For more information regarding the sales tax holiday, refer to the Ohio Department of Taxation website by clicking here.

People with additional questions regarding the holiday can call 1-888-405-4039.