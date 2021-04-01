Ohio House Bill Would Ban State Involvement In “Vaccine Passports”

(ONN) – The Ohio General Assembly is considering a bill that would forbid the State of Ohio from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” and prevent the state from taking part in such a document’s production.

Private companies across the country are considering whether or not to require proof of vaccination before allowing admission to events like cruises or concerts, leading some states to develop digital applications that would serve as proof of vaccination.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Al Cutrona would not prevent private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination but would make it illegal for the state to get involved.

Governor DeWine’s office said that the governor was not planning to involve the state in such “vaccine passports,” as some states have.