Ohio House Cancels Sessions Amid COVID Cases

(ONN) – The Ohio House of Representatives has canceled its Wednesday and Thursday sessions.

It says committee work will continue this week.

Some in the Ohio Legislature were calling for cancelations because three house members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

Those who tested positive include an unnamed Republican lawmaker, along with Democrat John Patterson, from the Ashtabula area, and Republican Rick Carfagna from suburban Columbus.

The House’s top Democrat called for the session this week to be canceled.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes said, “at the very least, they could pretend to care about the health, safety and well-being of those who enter the state’s legislative halls and share information with everyone who is affected in a timely manner.”

House Republicans said the decision to cancel the sessions was because of a scheduling conflict, not the coronavirus.