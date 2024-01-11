Ohio House Overrides Governor’s Veto Of House Bill 68

(ONN) – Ohio’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to override Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68 that would ban all gender-affirming health care for minors and bans transgender athletes from playing girls’ and women’s sports.

The house voted 65-28 to override Governor DeWine’s veto.

That’s an even wider margin than when the house voted 62-27 on the bill on December 13th.

Now, the bill goes to the Senate. The next Senate session is set for January 24.

It will take a three-fifths majority there as well to override the veto.

Republican Senator Andrew Brenner says Republicans believe they have the votes to do that.

A week after his veto, Governor DeWine issued an executive order banning gender transition surgeries.