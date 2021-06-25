Ohio House Passes Amendment Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls And Womens Teams

(ONN) – Republicans in the Ohio House have passed an amendment which would ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or womens teams in the state.

The amendment was tacked onto the bill allowing college athletes to profit off their image or likeness.

Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) says female athletes are at a disadvantage when they have to compete against former males.

State Representative Michael Skindell (d-lakewood), opposes the amendment.

Republicans in the Ohio Senate say they would rather see a standalone bill.

Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement about the amendment Friday morning, saying “this issue is best addressed outside of government, through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions.”