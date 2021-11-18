Ohio House Passes Two Major Gun Bills

The Ohio House of Representatives has passed two major gun bills that Democrats and law enforcement officials largely oppose.

One of the bills allows teachers to carry guns in schools and the other allows Ohioans to carry a concealed handgun without having to take a class or go through a background check and obtain a permit.

House Bill 99, which is the bill that allows school districts to arm teachers, passed by a 58 to 33 vote.

House Bill 227 is the concealed carry bill. It passed 60 to 32.

Both bills now head to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

The Ohio House today passed House Bill 227 by a vote of 60-32. pic.twitter.com/sCRGcAGriD — Ohio House GOP (@OHRGOPCaucus) November 17, 2021