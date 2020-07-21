Ohio House Speaker Arrested In Bribery Case

(ONN) – One of Ohio’s top political leaders is the subject of a federal bribery investigation and has reportedly been arrested.

FBI agents and sheriff’s deputies raided Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s farm in the Perry County village of Glenford, 45 miles east of Columbus.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the speaker has since been arrested in connection to what the U.S. Department of Justice is calling a “$60 million bribe to {a] state official and associates.”

The paper says four others were also arrested.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold a news conference later on Tuesday.