Ohio House Speaker In Findlay For Business Roundtable

Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development hosted a business roundtable discussion with Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp on Wednesday.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said COVID response was one of the main topics and how the legislature can help support businesses through the pandemic, especially bars and restaurants.

She says allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol past 10 p.m. would be a big help.

Speaker Cupp said the roundtable discussion was very informative.

He mentioned that there are still some federal dollars with the CARES Act that need to be allocated that could help some local small businesses as the pandemic continues.

(In the picture above are Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, State Rep. Jon Cross, Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and Tim Mayle, Director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development)