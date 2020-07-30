Ohio House Votes To Remove Householder As Speaker

(ONN) – Members of the Ohio House of Representatives have voted 90-0 to remove Larry Householder as speaker after he was charged in a multimillion dollar bribery investigation.

The House action came less than an hour after an announcement came that Householder has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Householder’s removal as speaker is effective immediately, but for now the Perry County Republican keeps his seat in the legislature.

A decision on scheduling a vote to elect a new House speaker would be up to the assistant majority floor leader.

Householder faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Householder and four associates are accused of a pay-to-play scheme involving legislation to bail out Ohio’s two financially struggling nuclear power plants.