Ohio Hunters Asked To Submit Deer Samples To Test For CWD

Deer hunters in some counties in northwest Ohio are being encouraged to submit samples of harvested deer to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says this is for hunters in Lucas, Fulton and Williams Counties.

Wildlife officials are asking hunters to remove the head from the harvested deer and drop it off at one of the 12 collection stations.

Only adult deer harvested from Lucas, Fulton and Williams counties will be accepted.

CWD is an incurable fatal neurological disease that affects deer populations.

While CWD has not been detected in Ohio’s wild deer herd, Ohio is enhancing surveillance efforts in northwest Ohio after the disease was detected in southern Michigan.

Collection station kiosks will be available until Sunday, January 10th, 2021.

The collection station locations are:

Lucas County

Clelands: 10306 Airport Highway, Swanton, OH 43558

Spencer Township Fire Department: 9445 Frankfort Road, Holland, OH 43528

Mallard Club Marsh Wildlife Area: 8349 Cedar Point Road, Oregon, OH 43616

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area Check Station, Ottawa County: 13299 West State Route 2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449

This location is not a kiosk, but all supplies and instructions will be located at the self-serve controlled waterfowl hunt station.

Fulton County

Pettisville Community Park: 18405 County Road D-E, Pettisville, OH 43553

ODNR Rest Area: 10601 U.S. 20, Lyons, OH 43533

Maumee State Forest Headquarters: 3380 County Road D, Swanton, OH 43558

Franklin Township Garage: 10392 State Route 66, Archbold, OH 43502

Williams County

Lake LaSuAn Wildlife Area Headquarters: 9455 County Road R, Pioneer, OH 43554

Williams County Fairgrounds: 619 E. Main Street, Montpelier, OH 43543

Florence Township Building: 362 S. Michigan Street, Edon, OH 43518

Pulaski Township Garage: 6646 U.S. 127, Bryan, OH 43506

Hunter should dispose of carcasses by double-bagging any high-risk tissues and including them in household trash to be delivered to a landfill.

Those who hunt out-of-state can help prevent the spread of CWD by following carcass regulations and not bringing high-risk tissues across state lines.

Visit wildohio.gov for more information. Questions can be directed to the Ohio Division of Wildlife District Two office in Findlay at 419-424-5000.