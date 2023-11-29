Ohio Hunters Having Successful Deer Gun Season

(From the Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

Ohio hunters checked 19,359 white-tailed deer during the opening day of gun hunting season on Monday, Nov. 27, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s seven-day gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 3, and a two-day gun season is open on Dec. 16-17.

This year’s opening day harvest total includes 7,676 antlered deer and 11,683 antlerless deer, a category which includes does and button bucks. In 2022, hunters took 17,197 deer on opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2020 to 2022, hunters checked an average of 16,616 deer during the gun season opener.

The top 11 counties for deer harvest on the opening day of the weeklong gun season were:

Coshocton (858)

Tuscarawas (712)

Muskingum (630)

Ashtabula (618)

Knox (587)

Carroll (573)

Guernsey (537)

Harrison (518)

Holmes (475)

Licking (437)