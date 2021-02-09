Ohio Hunters Wrap Up Successful Deer Hunting Season

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says hunters in the Buckeye State took nearly 14,000 more deer this season than a year ago.

Officials released county by county totals with a final state count of nearly 198,000 deer harvested in 2020-2021, which is up from 184,000 in 2019-2020.

“We are pleased to see an increased number of deer taken this season as Ohios hunters spent more time in the woods during the fall and winter,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.

“Hunting provides a great connection to the outdoors as well as a direct link to a healthy and natural food source.”

Coshocton County led Ohio with 6,791 deer, followed by Tuscarawas, Ashtabula, Licking, Knox, and Muskingum, rounding out the top five.

The final harvest total represents all deer taken during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth seasons.