Ohio Introduces College To Law Enforcement Pathway Program

Governor DeWine has made good on his promise to treat policing like a profession in the state by introducing a college-to-law enforcement pathway program.

The pilot program under the new state Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment is an effort by the governor to both recruit more law enforcement officers as departures engulf agencies across the state and make sure the candidates who do apply are qualified.

DeWine says the objective is to connect criminal justice programs from college and universities in Ohio to law enforcement agencies in the state, effectively creating a pipeline for college students to become police officers.

