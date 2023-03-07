Ohio Launches New Data Dashboards To Report, Track Overdoses

The State of Ohio is unveiling a new way to track and report overdose deaths.

Ohio’s data dashboards are modeled off of dashboards published by the National Institutes of Health.

The goal is to look at how tools for preventing and treating opioid misuse, opioid use disorder, and opioid overdoses.

More than 5,000 people dies from unintentional drug overdoses in Ohio in 2020, a 25 percent increase from the previous year.

Officials are hoping that this information that is from the Ohio Department of Health will help as authorities and the community try to address the issue.