Ohio Lawmaker Calls Pregnancy From Rape An ‘Opportunity’

(ONN) – An Ohio lawmaker who has proposed a bill that would outlaw all abortions in the state is coming under fire for her comments about sexual assault.

It happened during Republican State Rep. Jean Schmidt’s testimony for “the Human Life Protection Act.”

That bill would ban all abortions in Ohio and penalize doctors who perform them.

The bill does not provide an exception for victims of rape.

“It is a shame that it happens, but there is an opportunity for that woman no matter how young or old she is,” Schmidt said.

Kellie Copeland is executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio – and responded to Schmidt’s comments.

“She said what Governor DeWine and their Republican colleagues in Columbus and Washington think about abortion and about people’s access to it. They want to ban it in every circumstance.”

Democrats called for an apology and for the bill to be pulled.