Ohio Lawmakers Approve Voter Photo ID, Other Election Changes

The Ohio House and Senate have approved additional voting requirements and other election changes in Ohio.

The bill would require Ohioans to have a photo ID to cast their vote in person, limit drop boxes to one per each county’s board of elections and shorten the timeframe for mail-in ballots to be received.

Republicans in support of the changes say they’re necessary to prevent voter fraud, while Democrats say the changes will only add more barriers for Ohioans when they vote.

The bill now heads to Governor DeWine who will either sign the bill or veto it.