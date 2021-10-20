Local News WFIN Top Story 

Ohio Lawmakers Considering Referee Protection Bill

Pending legislation calls for fines, community service, and possible time behind bars for assaulting sports officials in Ohio.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a bill that would make attacks on referees a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service.

The bill also says a second conviction could lead to a felony charge and possible prison time if a weapon was used or if the assault caused serious harm.

Legislation sponsor Rep. Bill Roemer is a Republican from Richfield in northeastern Ohio and a longtime youth baseball coach.

Roemer says more than two of every three sports officials quit during their first three years because of spectator abuse.

Ohio lawmakers previously considered a similar bill but it failed to pass.

 