Ohio Lawmakers Introduce Bills Dealing With Artificial Intelligence

(ONN) – Ohio lawmakers have introduced bills to protect Ohioans from artificial intelligence.

Lawmakers have introduced two different bills.

House Bill 410 aims to fight election misinformation by requiring creators to put disclaimers on any AI-generated political content.

This is similar to House Bill 367, which would add the use of artificial intelligence into an existing law that states no one can use another person’s name, image or likeness without their consent to either promote or bash a product.

The Ohio House is in session again next month.