Ohio Leading Nation In Tornadoes

(ONN) – Ohio has seen more tornadoes than any other state in the country in the first months of 2024.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, so far in 2024, Ohio has recorded 38 total tornado reports, the most of any state.

Ohio’s peak tornado months are May, June and July, with June typically being the most active.

The worst year for tornadoes in Ohio’s history was 1992 with a total of 61 twisters for the year and 28 tornadoes on one July day.

In March, several homes and barns were heavily damaged when a tornado touched down in southwest Hancock County.

Ohio averages around 20 tornadoes for an entire year.