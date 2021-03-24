Ohio Legislature Overrides Governor’s Veto Of Health Orders Bill

(ONN) – Ohio lawmakers rejected Governor DeWine’s last-minute offer Wednesday, voting instead to override his veto of a bill that would change how health orders work.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Senate voted 23-10, largely along party lines, to make Senate Bill 22 law instead of starting over with the ideas from DeWine’s office.

The House voted 62-35 soon after.

The law will let lawmakers reject or modify any state health order as soon as it is given, and let the legislature extend or end states of emergencies.

Supporters say these are necessary checks and balances to executive power.

Opponents, however, think the changes could cost lives in the next pandemic or outbreak of an infectious disease.