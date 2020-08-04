Ohio Makes Masks Mandatory For Returning K-12 Students

Governor DeWine has announced a new health order requiring all schoolkids who take part in in-person education to wear a face covering.

The governor said that, as school districts, parents and students deal with the uncertainty of what the return to school will look like, the mandating of masks is one way of providing a measure of safety and certainty to all involved.

DeWine said that the latest guidance from health experts around the country is that children of all ages, not just older schoolkids, wear a mask in school buildings.

The governor said the state will be using federal aid to help school districts provide masks to all students.

There are some exceptions which are listed below.