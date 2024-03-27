Ohio Man Sentenced To Prison For Election-Related Death Threats

(ONN) – A federal judge sentenced a man from Bucyrus, Ohio to two and a half years in prison for sending death threats to Arizona’s former Secretary of State because she certified Joe Biden’s 2020 Presidential victory.

Joshua Russel’s sentence coincides with the justice department reiterating that such threats will be vigorously prosecuted.

John Keller of the Department of Justice’s Election Threats Task Force makes clear that death threats are not free speech.

Officials from the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI are reminding the public anyone who threatens any elections official, their colleagues, or their family are subject to investigation and prosecution.

There are currently seven federal cases in which out of state people have threatened Arizona’s election officials.