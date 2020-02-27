Ohio Military Recruits Sworn In From Space

Dozens of Central Ohio military recruits are now enlisted following a special ceremony at Newark High School.

The recruits recited their oath of enlistment in the school’s auditorium, which was administered by U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan, who is currently stationed on the International Space Station.

NASA helped set up the link between locations across the country and the station, which is in orbit 250-miles above the Earth.

The oath ceremony is part of a new Army initiative encouraging young people to get involved in STEM education to help them secure future employment.