Ohio National Guard Ending Mission Assisting Food Banks

The West Ohio Food Bank says the Ohio National Guard recently announced that it will end all missions at food banks across the state.

National Guard troops have been working side by side with West Ohio Food Bank staff, partner agencies, and volunteers since March 25th, 2020, all through the COVID pandemic.

“We have been so grateful to have the National Guard with us over the past year helping to assist our staff in getting food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said

West Ohio Food Bank CEO Tommie Harner.

“As their time with us comes to an end, we want to share our deepest gratitude for everything they have done. They have become like family to us.”

With the mission of the National Guard coming to a close, the West Ohio Food Bank will now once again rely heavily on volunteers who are looking to give back to their communities.

People who want to volunteer should call 419-222-7946 or click here for more information.

On Thursday, June 10th there will be a food distribution in Findlay at Trinity Lutheran Church at 935 West Bigelow Avenue from 1 to 3.

On Friday, June 11th there will be a food distribution at Fostoria City Schools at 1202 HL Ford Drive from 11 to 1.